EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Richard Castro, local entrepreneur and advocate for education in the El Paso region and the Co-Founder of Council for Regional Economic Expansion and Educational Development (CREEED), has donated $1 million to sponsor the Challenge It/Probando Tu Ingenio exhibition at La Nube, which is now under construction in downtown El Paso.

La Nube is the new name to what was formerly known as the El Paso Children’s Museum.

Challenge It, one of nine themed exhibitions in the interactive museum and science center, will offer an array of engineering experiences, from designing and testing cars and boats, to coding a giant LED cube, and using 3D printers and laser cutters in open-ended maker activities.

The exhibition features platforms for challenges that provoke creativity, innovation, and learning through perseverance.

Thanks to the vision of business owners like Richard Castro, La Nube will challenge kids and families for generations to come. We are so very grateful to Richard for embracing this project and for this tremendous donation. Eric Pearson, President & CEO, El Paso Community Foundation

“I have always believed that education equals economic development for individuals, families, and the community at large…the connection, engagement, and entertainment that will be created at La Nube will further education in so many ways Richard Castro, co-founder, CREED

Castro sits on the boards of financial and economic development organizations, such as Community en Accion, which he founded, and the Council on Regional Economic Expansion and Educational Development, which he chairs. Castro Enterprises Inc. owns and operates nearly 30 McDonald’s franchises in West Texas.

La Nube is a public-private partnership of the El Paso Community Foundation, the City of El Paso and other community stakeholders. It is expected to open its doors to visitors in early 2023.

For more information, visit la-nube.org.

