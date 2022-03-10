EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With springtime right around the corner, the poppies are almost ready to bloom on Castner Range, but the iconic natural space still lacks permanent protection.

That’s why the Castner Range Coalition is ramping up its efforts to celebrate the poppy bloom and is pushing even harder to preserve Castner Range.

From March 5 through April 3, the Castner Range Coalition, working alongside The Frontera Land Alliance, Nuestra Tierra Conservation Project, the El Paso Community Foundation and the Franklin Mountain Wilderness Coalition, will host a series of community events around the poppy bloom.

In addition, they are launching a paid media campaign calling on the Biden administration to take action to make Castner Range a National Monument.

We’re hopeful Secretary Deb Haaland and President Joe Biden will take action soon to make Castner Range a National Monument through the Antiquities Act. Our community has been waiting for 50 years. We need the Biden administration to act now to protect Castner Range for the people and ensure the cultural, historical and environmental treasure can be enjoyed by future generations. Janae Reneaud Field, Frontera Land Alliance

The Castner Range Coalition’s community events include:

Hiking at the foot of Castner Range Community trail-work and clean-up on Knapp Land Educational events for the whole family ArtStream: Expressive journeys through art Many Earth Day activities

Additionally, officials say direct-mail advertisements will target decision-makers across Washington, DC with similar messaging, echoing the urgent call to make Castner Range a National Monument.

Community members can help protect Castner Range by signing a letter of support here.

