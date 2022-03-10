EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With springtime right around the corner, the poppies are almost ready to bloom on Castner Range, but the iconic natural space still lacks permanent protection.
That’s why the Castner Range Coalition is ramping up its efforts to celebrate the poppy bloom and is pushing even harder to preserve Castner Range.
From March 5 through April 3, the Castner Range Coalition, working alongside The Frontera Land Alliance, Nuestra Tierra Conservation Project, the El Paso Community Foundation and the Franklin Mountain Wilderness Coalition, will host a series of community events around the poppy bloom.
In addition, they are launching a paid media campaign calling on the Biden administration to take action to make Castner Range a National Monument.
The Castner Range Coalition’s community events include:
- Hiking at the foot of Castner Range
- Community trail-work and clean-up on Knapp Land
- Educational events for the whole family
- ArtStream: Expressive journeys through art
- Many Earth Day activities
Additionally, officials say direct-mail advertisements will target decision-makers across Washington, DC with similar messaging, echoing the urgent call to make Castner Range a National Monument.
Community members can help protect Castner Range by signing a letter of support here.
- Castner Range Coalition to celebrate the poppy bloom
- El Paso Rhinos host playoffs, free admission for fans
- Animal Services offering free vaccines this month
- Journalist witnesses a mother, her 2 children killed in Ukraine
- Las Cruces Hero wrestler killed in motorcycle accident
- Texas siblings sentenced for selling drugs near elementary school
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.