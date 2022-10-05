El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the Center Against Sexual and Family Violence (CASFV) says they want to advocate for abusive behaviors by creating positive change.

With the center’s theme, Be Kind, Rewind to Healthy Start, they want to engage the community in raising awareness and challenging people to understand what domestic violence is. The center also wants the community to explore resources available and how to advocate for survivors.

Compared to last year’s number, C.A.S.F.V. say they saw an increase of 58.9% in domestic violence calls and a 25.8% increase in families staying at the local emergency shelter.

“We live in a diverse and safe border community that nevertheless too often experiences family violence. The County Attorney’s Office helps survivors obtain protective orders on a daily basis, having taken in some 1,229 applications in 2021 and 1,525 applications so far in 2022. We thank Sandra Garcia from CASFV for partnering with us during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.” Aaron Setliff, Assistant County Attorney-Trial Team Chief of the Protective Order Unit

To help spread awareness, the center will have different events going on within the month of October:

DVAM Forum on Protective Orders- Facebook Live Friday, October 7, 2022 at 11am

Learn about the innovative and positive approaches the Protective Order Unit utilizes to change the way survivors obtain protective orders.

DVAM-Movie Night at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema East October 12, 2022 at 6pm

The Center Against Sexual and Family Violence and the County Attorney’s Office invites the community to a special screening of the Oscar-nominated film, Fried Green Tomatoes. Cost is $15 and for an extra $5 you can sponsor a child at the shelter for a future family movie night.

Center Against Sexual and Family Violence

C.A.S.F.V. is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to confront and prevent domestic violence and sexual assault, in all its forms, as an advocate for safety and justice through intervention, education, and community collaboration. Their 24-Hour Crisis Hope-line is 915-593-7300 or 1-800-727-0511.

