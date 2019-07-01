Cases against final five EPISD cheating scandal suspects dismissed

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office has dismissed charges against former administrators and employees involved in the El Paso Independent School District cheating scandal.

In a news release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said that James Anderson and John Tanner, who have yet to go to trial, will enter pretrial diversion agreements, which will result in the charges against them being dismissed.

However, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in the release that “Mr. Anderson and Mr. Tanner have accepted responsibility for their behavior.”

The release goes on to state that co-defendants Damon Murphy, Maria Flores and Vanessa Foreman will also have their charges dismissed upon completion of deferred prosecution agreements.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said “As a part of their deferred prosecution agreements, Mr. Murphy, Ms. Flores, and Ms. Foreman have all admitted to engaging in the conduct set forth in the factual summaries attached to their agreements.”

The five defendants were implicated in a major cheating scandal that rocked EPISD for most of the last decade.

Lorenzo Garcia was the superintendent during the cheating scandal. He served several years in prison for his role in the scheme that shifted, removed and discouraged the attendance of students who spoke limited English in order to cheat state-standardized tests and raise the scores of several high schools.

Since his arrest, several EPISD administrators and educators have been arrested and implicated in the scheme. Punishments ranged from prison time to a revoking of educator’s licenses.

Tanner and Andreson were facing one count each of conspiracy to defraud the government, attempting to commit mail fraud and frauds and swindles. Andreson was also charged with making false statements.