EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Odessa Judge Tryon Lewis approved local attorney Omar Carmona’s application to issue a citation in the case to remove El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales Wednesday.

As KTSM previously reported, Carmona filed a petition for the removal of DA Rosales on August 24. Several motions filed by Rosales’ attorneys were dismissed earlier this week after Judge Lewis Ruled they were filed prematurely.

His order stated that Rosales and Carmona could not file responses until after he decided whether to issue an official citation which would also set in motion the process to have County Attorney Jo Anne Bernal take over the case as the prosecutor.

Bernal now has ten days after Rosales is officially served with the suit to decide whether her office will prosecute the case to remove DA Rosales or dismiss the case altogether. Although it’s unclear what Bernal’s office will choose, she previously filed an entry in the case saying she was “ready to fulfill her statutory mandate.”

In the same filing on September 2, she indicated she’d assigned Assistant County Attorneys Joe M. Gonzalez and Ian R. Kaplan to handle the case on behalf of her office.

