Casa Kia awards new car to El Paso nurse

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Thursday, Casa Kia partnered with The Hospitals of Providence to show support and gratitude for the healthcare workers of El Paso who have worked to lift their community during these difficult times, via a car giveaway.

Casa Kia created the giveaway as a ‘thank you’ to one lucky healthcare worker with the prize of a brand new 2022 Kia Soul.

All supporting staff at The Hospitals of Providence in El Paso were eligible, from healthcare professionals to environmental services staff. Then, four were selected for the giveaway.

Each of the four semifinalists were invited to Casa Kia for the final giveaway drawing – each healthcare worker was given a key to put in the ignition to test their key.

Jose Rodriguez, Gamma Knife Nursing Coordinator at The Hospitals of Providence Sierra Campus, was the winner of the 2022 Kia Soul, when his key turned on the car. Rodriguez was beyond thrilled to receive such an amazing gift from Casa Kia and had his family by his side to celebrate.

“We’ve had a fantastic year at Casa KIA. We love El Paso. We love the community. We wanted to celebrate and close out the year with an exciting giveaway to somebody that’s been serving our community selflessly all year…the brave and dedicated workers at The Hospitals of Providence have given their heart and soul to the community. Casa Kia thinks they deserve some Soul back. It’s our way of expressing our gratitude not just to The Hospitals of Providence, but to healthcare workers everywhere. Luke Lowenfield, Vice President of Operations Casa Auto Group

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.