EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of El Paso is hosting its annual gala “A Night to Shine” at the new Starlight Event Center on Thursday, March 23 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The funds raised at this event will stay in El Paso and benefit CASA’s advocacy programs in supporting children in foster care.

Activities planned for this event include the following:

The theme of the evening will be “stars” based on the Texas CASA mantra that everyone can be a child’s star and light up a life. Guests will have the opportunity to sip on complimentary cocktails in alignment with this theme, while enjoying the views of the Franklin Mountains and El Paso Star on the Mountain.

Yahara Lisa Gutierrez, Family District Judge for the 65th Judicial District will be honored as the organization’s 2023 “Shining Star.”

Kelly Tomblin, President and Chief Executive Officer, of El Paso Electric Company will serve as the Mistress of Ceremonies for the evening.

Live music will be presented by Tormenta Rey, a jazz duo consisting of El Paso native Leilainia Marcus on trumpet and Stephen Rey on vocals.

CASA of El Paso has partnered with El Paso artist Hal Marcus and author Luke Lowenfield. Art, poetry, and music based on their vibrant children's books, Buenas Noches, El Paso and Muchas Gracias, Maria will support the theme and provide the entertainment for the evening.

Soprano Kellie Rumba will perform the operetta Buenas Noches, El Paso with lyrics from the Lowefield book.