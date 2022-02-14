Oh, The Places You’ll Go: Truck Raffle to Benefit Hunt School of Nursing Scholarships

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For the ten year anniversary of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) El Paso, Casa Ford and the school are teaming up for a special, fund-raising gift.

Casa Ford and TTUHSC El Paso will give away a red 2021 F-150 truck to one lucky winner in celebration of the Hunt School of Nursing’s 10-year anniversary. The donated truck has an FX4 package and is valued at $55,075.

“A Texas Tech-red F-150 pickup will make a perfect centerpiece for our event,” Hunt School of Nursing Dean Stephanie Woods, Ph.D., R.N. said. “It’s beyond exciting to have this wonderful opportunity to raise funds for scholarships. Imagine it: You can be generous, help our students and then possibly drive away in a new truck. What could be better?”

Dr. Woods thanked the Casa Auto Group and the Lowenfield family for donating the vehicle, which is their latest contribution to the Hunt School of Nursing over the past few years.

Casa Auto Group has also provided two free car leases to nursing students during the COVID-19 pandemic and previously participated in a nursing scholarship gift-matching campaign with its employees.

“This is yet another generous display of their support for our community,” Dr. Woods said. “I’m so grateful that Casa and our business community understands the critical need to invest in our future nursing heroes.”

Casa Auto Group Owner and General Manager Ronnie Lowenfield said the Casa family of dealerships is always eager to partner with TTUHSC El Paso and the Hunt School of Nursing to benefit future health care professionals.

“Nurses have given their hearts to our community over the past couple of years, and now it’s our chance to give our hearts back to them,” said Lowenfield, who is also a member of the TTUHSC El Paso President’s Development Council.

“We’re honored to help Hunt School of Nursing students prepare for a lifelong career of service. We look forward to giving this beautiful F-150 truck to one lucky ticket holder. It’s a win-win for everyone involved, including our El Paso community, which will benefit from more nurses in our health care facilities where they are needed now more than ever.”

The Paso del Norte Community Foundation is selling the raffle tickets for a chance to win the truck: one ticket for $200, or three for $500. Only 600 tickets will be sold, and they can be purchased online.

All funds raised, which is expected to be at least $100,000, will go directly toward Hunt School of Nursing scholarships.

The first two individuals to buy tickets and support nursing students were TTUHSC El Paso President and Foster School of Medicine Dean Richard Lange, M.D., M.B.A., and Hunt School of Nursing Dean Stephanie Woods, Ph.D., R.N.

The raffle winner will be announced on May 6, 2022, during Cirque de Corázon, the school’s 10-year anniversary celebration and shared via Facebook Live on TTUHSC El Paso’s page.

