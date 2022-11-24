CARLSBAD, New Mexico (KTSM) – Carlsbad Caverns National Park will be closed on November 24, December 25, and January 1. This includes the visitor center, cavern, roads, and trails.

Winter is a great time to visit Carlsbad Caverns and the Chihuahuan Desert. Frosty mornings can turn into warm afternoons with mule deer grazing. Even with cold temperatures outside, the cavern is a constant 56 degrees F.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors during the holiday season to experience the park’s unique desert and cavern environments,” said Superintendent Carmen Chapin.

Carlsbad Caverns’ regular operating hours are:

Visitor Center: 8 am to 5 pm daily. The visitor center includes educational exhibits, park film, gift shop, bookstore, and restaurant.

Carlsbad Cavern: 8:30 am to 2:30 pm daily. Reservations are required to enter the cavern and are available at recreation.gov or 877-444-6777. The cavern entrance fee is $15 per person (adults ages 16 and older), free (children ages 15 and under), or free with a National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass.

More information about Carlsbad Caverns National Park is available at www.nps.gov/cave.