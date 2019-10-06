Carlos Gallinar launches Mayoral campaign, now one of four 2020 candidates

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The 2020 Mayoral election is still more than a year away, but things are already heating up, with four candidates stepping into the race so far.

Saturday, Carlos Gallinar kicked off his campaign in the Lower Valley. Gallinar is a former City Deputy Director of Planning who says he wants to give a voice to the people through a city government that works.

“I want to make sure that we create economic prosperity for all El Pasoans, number 1. Number 2, we have a leader in City Hall that is going to defend the border and our border culture and our border community,” Gallinar said.

Gallinar has support from El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, who introduced him at his campaign kickoff.

With the addition of Gallinar, there are now four candidates running for mayor, a race that won’t be decided until November 2020.

Incumbent Dee Margo was the second to announce after former mayor Oscar Leeser made an early declaration that he was running to regain the seat he gave up in 2017 when he cited health concerns for not running for re-election.

Attorney Veronica Carbajal and Gallinar are the two latest additions to the race.