Car Wash Forecast- August 26

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -- The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) will hold its final hearing to decide if it will give permission for a medical waste facility to operate in El Paso's Lower Valley Wednesday morning.

The hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. local El Paso time and will be live-streamed on the TCEQ YouTube channel. The item is the first order of business on the Commission's agenda. County Commissioner Vince Perez and City Council Representative Claudia Ordaz Perez will present during oral argument before the Commission and representatives for the medical waste facility.