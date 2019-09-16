One person killed in Lower Valley pedestrian crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian accident in the Lower Valley.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. in the 8900 block of Alameda near the Ysleta Mission. El Paso Police’s Special Traffic Investigators responded to the scene where one person was found dead in the roadway.

A KTSM photographer was able to confirm the person’s death at the scene. So Far, EPPD has not named the person killed nor whether the driver or drivers involved in the crash rendered aid or will be facing charges.

This story will be updated.

Original Report

According to El Paso Police, a pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in the Lower Valley on Sunday.

El Paso Police and Special Traffic Investigators are responding to the scene at Alameda Avenue and Ysleta Lane.

This is a developing story; stay with KTSM for the latest.