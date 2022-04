EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A big plume of black smoke could be seen on I-10 in west El Paso early Thursday morning.

A car went up in flames near I-10 west and Resler Drive shortly before 7 a.m. The fire fully engulfed the hood of the vehicle.



El Paso fire crews were on the scene shortly after the fire broke out and were able to quickly knock out the blaze.

No injuries were reported