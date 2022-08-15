EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- One person is dead Monday morning following a crash in the Upper Valley.

El Paso Police Special Traffic Investigators are at the scene where we are told a vehicle drove into a canal close to the intersection of Artcraft and Upper Valley Rd. just before 6 a.m.

It’s not clear what led to the crash but fire officials confirmed one person died, while seven others were transported to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

KTSM is working to gather more details and will update this story as we learn more.