Car crash victims fight for life in hospital, ask El Paso community for help

Disclaimer: The family is asking for donations, a GoFundMe link can be found at the bottom of this article.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)-A family from California has been hospitalized at El Paso’s University Medical Center (UMC) for more than a month after a serious crash in Hudspeth County in December.

Vanessa Perkins and her 14-year-old son Robert Perkins III are from Los Angeles, California. They were traveling for Vanessa’s work, when they crashed into a tractor semi-trailer on I-10 and milepost 125 in Hudspeth County on December 17.

The mother and son were air lifted to UMC by a life support helicopter with life-threatening injuries.

Oreyda Paramo, Vanessa’s mother and Robert’s grandmother, also from California, has been in El Paso ever since at their side.

She asks the El Paso community for help with medical expenses as the family faces insurance denials.

“We just need a little love to be able to cover these expenses that, you hear it in the news, see it in the news but never expect it to be you,” Paramo said.

After facing extensive injuries and surgeries, both Vanessa and Robert face intensive physical therapy, however, Paramo says insurance denials raise challenges to get her loved ones back home to California for care.

“The insurance from the vehicles are not coming forward because the accident is still being investigated so in the mean time we need to come up with the money for her care,” Paramo said.

In tears, Paramo said it was a miracle her loved ones were even alive.

“My grandson is recuperating well he does have brain damage so sometimes hes all here sometimes hes in a different universe,” Paramo said. “My daughter is recuperating as well she also has brain injury and she’s not doing as well.”

Paramo said it will take a medical transport to get her loved ones back to California, with costs up to $5,000 to $6,000 per person out of pocket.

The family now asks a favor of the El Paso community.

“We need your help to help us to make it possible to get specifically my daughter the help she is going to need tthat is not being covered,” Paramo said.

