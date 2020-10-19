EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department and the El Paso Fire Department responded to a car fire on I-10 East late Monday morning.
According to EPFD, a van caught fire at I-10E, Exit 18A at about 11:37 a.m. EPFD did not indicate what caused the car to catch fire.
Two occupants evacuated the vehicle safely and no injuries reported.
Firefighters extinguished the fire a couple of minutes later.
Latest Headlines
- Car catches fire on I-10 East
- CVS hiring several thousand work-from-home employees among 15,000 openings
- Home, RV and restaurant damaged in three weekend fires in Las Cruces
- Putting the ‘X’ back in Mexico: Gigantic red sculpture getting a makeover in Juarez
- Citizens group says 2,500 new police officers needed in Tijuana