Car catches fire on I-10 East

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department and the El Paso Fire Department responded to a car fire on I-10 East late Monday morning.

According to EPFD, a van caught fire at I-10E, Exit 18A at about 11:37 a.m. EPFD did not indicate what caused the car to catch fire.

Two occupants evacuated the vehicle safely and no injuries reported.

Firefighters extinguished the fire a couple of minutes later.

Latest Headlines