Capturing memories at El Paso’s selfie park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Many of us capture memories with out cellphones and share them with family and friends.

Now there’s an option to take creativity to the next level — the selfie park is open at the Outlet Shoppes of El Paso.

The selfie park is El Paso’s first selfie museum, where people go and take their own pictures.

“So we built a lot of exhibits and backdrops and we have different types of lighting and props,” said John Genesis, part owner of the selfie park. “And people come and they get their own content, pictures of their kids.”

Genesis said people can then post the photos on Instagram and other social media.

“We get a lot of boomerangs,” he said. “People love it. We have our newspaper room, which is one of people’s favorites, because of the different colors and the matte look of the newspaper.

“We have a red ball pit,” Genesis said. “That’s people’s favorite. People really enjoy our yellow room. We have a Mexican flag room as well.”



Pierra Martin visited the selfie park for the first time. Martin said it’s a welcome opportunity for families who are out shopping to capture moments to share with others.

“(This is) our first time, you know, just came in today, just to check it out,” said Martin. “You know, we like the experience. Different venues to check out, kind of take some pictures, let the family run around and get different pictures today.”



Genesis said the selfie park is a chance for people to get out and have fun.

“Definitely a nice little place to visit, so … I say, check it out. This is El Paso’s first selfie park so it’s great for people to come out and support us and we’re really excited,” he said. “The feedback from the community has been great, and it’s just really exciting to see people coming out and creating their own art with our exhibits.”

