EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Actor, author, musician and – most recently – oldest human to fly to space, William Shatner is headed to El Paso in April 2022.

Shatner, best known for his portrayal of Captain James T. Kirk in both the television and motion picture series ‘Star Trek,’ will be in the Sun City for the annual El Paso Comic Con (EPCON). This year’s EPCON is set for April 23 and 24, at the El Paso Convention Center.

In addition to Shatner being an actor, author, and musician, he is also a producer, director, screenwriter, commercial astronaut, and musician.

After a career spanning seven decades, in 2021, Shatner flew to space aboard a Blue Origin sub-orbital capsule. At age 90 he became the oldest person to fly to space and one of the first 600 to do so.

Fans can get their tickets for the yearly event via this link.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.