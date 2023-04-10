EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ysleta Independent School District is hosting an open house in celebration of the $14-million renovation of Capistrano Elementary School on Tuesday, April 11.

The open house is taking place at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11 at Capistrano Elementary School located on 240 Mecca Street.

Capistrano Elementary School is one of the many schools that has been renovated under YISD’s voter-approved Bond 2019 program.

The elementary school has been renovated to become “a 21st century learning environment for students,” according to the district.

The school says it will feature a new nurse’s suite, a revamped gymnasium, gallery space off the main entry and a secure entry vestibule.

The ceremony will be attended by Superintendent Xavier De La Torre and the district’s trustees.