Capacity guideline, mask mandate changes at El Paso wedding venues

EL PASO, (KTSM) — All Texas businesses are now able to operate at 100 percent capacity per Gov. Greg Abbott, which includes wedding venues.

Abbott also lifted the mask mandate in Texas as of Wednesday.

After canceled and postponed weddings over the past year, some El Paso wedding venues are hoping events can start getting back to normal. Other venues said they plan to continue operating at a limited capacity.

The Summit Ballroom and Conference Center located in West El Paso has not held an event since February of 2020. With Governor Abbott allowing all businesses to open at 100 percent capacity, the venue is going to start booking events once again.



“The state of Texas Governor has allowed the businesses to open at the 100 percent capacity. We have not yet decided if we are going to be opening at 100 percent capacity because we are still in a pandemic, we are not out of the woods yet,” said Raed Aldouri the interim manager for the Summit Ballroom.

Aldouri tells KTSM 9 News the choice to stay closed for the year was due to the multiple shutdowns El Paso saw as well as COVID-19 guidelines.

“Keeping our community safe is important to us,” said Aldouri. “Money comes and goes as they say, so hopefully now we will be able to start booking some of these events.”

El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser and County Judge Ricardo Samaniego held a discussion of Facebook live on Wednesday afternoon with the Better Business Bureau Paso del Norte. During the discussion, both Leeser and Samaniego stressed the importance of mask-wearing despite the mandate being lifted.

Tune in to KTSM 9 News at 5 and 6 p.m. for the full story on what 100 percent capacity and lifting of the mask mandate means for El Paso wedding venues.