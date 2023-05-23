EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Canutillo Middle School Honor Band and Percussion Ensemble earned first place gold at the WorldStrides Anaheim on Tuesday, May 23, according to the Canutillo Independent School District.

The district says the bands played a trio of songs for the judges at the Sunny Hills Performing Arts Center in Anaheim, California. Both groups earned top honors in the junior categories and celebrated their victories by spending the day at Disneyland and enjoyed whale watching, sight-seeing, and the beach.

“I am extremely proud of our Honor Band and Percussion Ensemble. For months they have been working very hard by practicing daily and attending early morning rehearsals to bring their best effort to Anaheim. Their hard work paid off with them coming up on top at this competition.”

–Canutillo Middle School Band Director, Christian Rodriguez