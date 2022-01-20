Canutillo ISD’s Financial Services Department wins award

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Canutillo Independent School District officials announced Thursday that the district had earned recognition for superior financial management.

The Texas Association of School Business Officials (TASBO) recently awarded the district’s Financial Services Department with the Award of Excellence in Financial Management.

The TASBO Award of Excellence in Financial Management was designed to honor Texas school districts, open-enrollment charter schools, and education service centers that have implemented professional standards, best practices, and innovations in financial reporting and exemplify meaningful transparency and responsible accounting practices.

As public servants, we realize the responsibility bestowed upon us to manage federal, state, and taxpayer dollars with diligence and integrity. We are committed to making sure every dollar under the district’s purview is adequately accounted for and appropriately managed. Martha Piekarski, Canutillo ISD Chief Business Officer

Canutillo ISD officials add that the district is committed to financial integrity and transparency.

The Canutillo ISD financial services team will be recognized during the TASBO annual conference on March 2.

