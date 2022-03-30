EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Canutillo Independent School District’s Student Support Services will be providing the community with two opportunities to learn about Alzheimer’s disease and dementia through an in-person educational seminar on Wednesday, March 30, 4:00 p.m. at the Lone Star Building, 7000 Fifth Street, Canutillo, TX 79835.

An educational webinar will also be hosted through Zoom on Thursday, March 31 at 4:00 p.m., click the link below to join the webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83930080860

We have been focusing on educating our community on COVID-19, but we are also dealing with an abundance of mental health conditions such as depression and anxiety to name a few. It is important to focus on conditions that are of interest to the community to provide education and introduce them to available local resources and various organizations they can reach out to. Dr. Maria Fuentes, Canutillo ISD Public Health Emergency Manager

During both the in-person seminar and webinar, representatives from the Alzheimer’s Association of El Paso will discuss the impact of Alzheimer’s disease, the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, stages and risk factors, current research and treatments available for some symptoms, and provide additional Alzheimer’s Association resources. The presentation will be given in English but Spanish translation is available if needed.

These educational sessions are free and open to the public. For more information on this event or upcoming sessions, contact Dr. Fuentes at 915-877-7670 or mfuentes@canutillo-isd.org.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.