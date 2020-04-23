Canutillo ISD to provide free weekend meals for students

Breaking News
by: Paulina Astrid Spencer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Starting this Friday, April 24, the Canutillo Independent School District (CISD) Child Nutrition Department will be providing breakfast and lunch for children ages 18 and under on Fridays.

According to release, bus delivery and curbside pickup of meals resume Monday through Friday.

Buses distribute breakfast and lunch to students at designated bus stops. Students that wish to pick up at the bus stop, see the full list at their website at https://bit.ly/2VVMGjo.

If parents prefer drive-thru curbside pickup, it is available from 11:15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the following schools:

  •     Canutillo High School
  •      Childress Elementary
  •      Canutillo Elementary
  •     Garcia Elementary
  •     Davenport Elementary (curbside pick-up from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.)

“We will continue to find ways to serve our students and community,” CISD Child Nutrition Director Marco Macias said. “It is a challenging time for everyone right now and meals on weekends are one less thing to worry about.”

According to the release, parents receiving meals for children at any of the distribution sites need only show documentation and no longer need to bring their children.

Participating locations and schedules are available on the district website: www.canutillo-isd.org/COVID19/free_breakfast_and_lunch_schedule.

