EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Canutillo Independent School District will be offering free meals to all children starting Thursday.

Free breakfast and lunch will be provided to children 18 and younger, the district said.

Children do not need to be enrolled in the District to receive meals; however, the District does ask parents to show documents, like a report card or birth certificate to get the meals.

Meals can be picked up at any campus, according to District officials.