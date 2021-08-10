Canutillo ISD to host mobile vaccination clinics and educational webinar

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – In an effort to stop spread COVID-19, Canutillo ISD will be hosting a series of vaccination clinics and an educational webinar titled “COVID-19 and Children”.

Parents and the general public can attend on Thursday, August 12 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. CISD’s Public Health Emergency Manger Dr. Maria Fuentes will be attending the event.

Special guest Dr. Endy A. Dominguez Silveyra, pediatric pulmonologist with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) El Paso, will join Dr. Fuentes to discuss important information and topics regarding the COVID-19 virus and vaccination in children.

People can join the educational webinar through Zoom at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85642731682, Meeting ID: 856 4273 1682

CISD will be hosting a series of mobile clinics where the University Medical Center (UMC) Mobile Unit will be on site at area campuses delivering free vaccines to students, staff, faculty and family members aged 12 and up.

Vaccine information, clinic dates, times and locations listed below:

Important information on UMC mobile vaccination clinics:

Canutillo High School Thursday, August 12 Drive-thru event 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Vaccines available for those 12 years and up



Canutillo Middle School Friday, August 20 Drive-thru event 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Vaccines available for those 12 years and up



Alderete Middle School Tuesday, August 31 Drive-thru event 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Vaccines available for those 12 years and up



What parents and guardians need to know:

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered at all clinics.

Parent or legal guardian must be present to sign a consent form for their child to get vaccinated

For those who ave received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine but have not received the second dose, you can receive the final dose at the mobile clinics but must present the vaccination card given at your first appointment.

It is encouraged for parents/guardians to provide a copy of your child’s vaccination card to their school nurse to help us keep their school safe and informed.

For more information on the mobile vaccination clinics or the upcoming “COVID-19 and Children” webinar, contact Dr. Maria Fuentes at MFuentes@canutillo-isd.org.

