Canutillo ISD set to purchase Apple devices for every student to help close digital divide

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Canutillo Independent School District Board of Trustees has approved a $4.8 million request to purchase Apple devices for every student in the district.

According to release, the district has partnered with Apple, Inc. to provide Pre-Kinder through 12th-grade students their own device starting in fall 2020.

“We believe this substantial investment in devices is critical to ensuring that all students have equitable access to learning,” said Board President Sergio Coronado . “In this unprecedented time, Board members remain committed to supporting the needs of our students, families, staff, and community.”

The purchase is set to include devices, professional development, project management, engineering solutions, a comprehensive institutional technology training process and WiFi hotspots to be placed around the community and issued to families in need of internet connectivity.

The district says it hopes this opportunity will keep CISD students at the forefront of this technological age and help fulfill the district’s mission of producing future-ready students.

“Technology has obviously benefited education in many ways. However, it can also create educational inequity when some students enjoy access, while others do not. This problem has been called the digital divide or technology gap. This purchase is intended to close this gap, thus providing equal opportunity for learning,” said Superintendent Dr. Pedro Galaviz. “This pandemic has caused us to act and rethink our educational environment.”

In light of current events, Canutillo ISD says it will also be updating its facility master plan in partnership with the community to build ‘Canutillo Connect’, a comprehensive solution to turning Canutillo into a “smart city”.