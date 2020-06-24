Canutillo ISD prepares to issue 600 food boxes Thursday

Des Moines Area Religious Council Food Pantry worker Patrick Minor pulls a package of ground pork out of a cooler during a pantry stop, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. As food banks have struggled to meet soaring demand from people suddenly out of work because of the coronavirus outbreak, it has been especially troubling to see farmers have to bury produce, dump milk and euthanize hogs. Now some states are spending more money to help pay for food that might otherwise go to waste, the U.S. Agriculture Department is spending $3 billion to help get farm products to food banks, and U.S. senator is seeking $8 billion more to buy farm produce for food banks. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Canutillo Independent School District is partnering with Segovia’s Distribution and St. Patrick’s Church to distribute fresh fruits and vegetables to community members in need. The district is prepared to issue 600 boxes and each box contains about 25-pounds of fresh food.

The food distribution is scheduled at Canutillo middle School on Thursday, June 25, at 7:30 a.m. until the last box is distributed. Community members can enter through the gate near Gallegos Park. An ID is required for food distrubtution.

“We are working with our generous community partners to provide families with some assistance with perishable foods,” said Dr. Monica Reyes, Executive Director of Canutillo ISD Student Support Services. “We realize that families continue to be in tough times during this pandemic and want to give a little more to help them.”