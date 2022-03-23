EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Canutillo Independent School District’s (CISD) Early Childhood Education Program is hosting a family engagement conference on Saturday, April 9 from 8:30 A.M. – 12:30 P.M.



Canutillo ISD share that the district believes in inspiring the littlest learners in pre-K and kindergarten by not only stimulating their minds but by primarily nurturing their social and emotional well-being.



A child’s early years are the foundation for his or her future development, providing a strong base for lifelong learning and learning abilities, including cognitive and social development. Academics is important but we also make sure we are focused on the whole child to foster individual creativity. Sandra Carillo, Canutillo ISD

Research has shown the significance of early childhood education as an instrumental building block to a child’s future success academically and socially.

Through a high-quality pre-K program, young children learn more about the world around them and how to interact with others outside of their parents and household members. They begin to socialize and engage with their classmates and teachers while exploring a variety of activities and situations to discover interests and garner a greater self-awareness.

What: Family Engagement Conference: The Future is Now.

When: Saturday, April 9, 2022

Where: Bill Childress Elementary School, 7700 Cap Carter Rd.

Time: 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m

