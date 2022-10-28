EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Menudo makers in the Canutillo Independent School District gathered on Friday to determine which CISD cafeteria makes the best bowl of tripe goodness.

The first Canutillo ISD Menudo Cook Off was scheduled on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Canutillo High School cafeteria. The event featured menudo made by each of the district’s ten school kitchens, with each vying for bragging rights as the best menudo in Canutillo.

Judges made their decision based on color, consistency and, of course, flavor, to determine the winner of the Best Menudo in Canutillo. The winner gets bragging rights and a plaque that will proudly hang in the champion’s kitchen.

