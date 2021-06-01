Canutillo ISD employees to receive 2% general pay increase

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Canutillo ISD Board of Trustees unanimously voted to approve a two percent general pay increase for all CISD employees for the 2021-2022 school year.



The board approved the compensation plan on May 25 at its regular board meeting. CISD says the plan will keep the district competitive and one of the highest-paying school districts in the region.

“Our faculty and staff are the backbone of our District,” said Dr. Pedro Galaviz, Superintendent of CISD, “Their work in educating and supporting our students is recognized as one of the most important factors in determining a student`s success in life.”



The district said the starting teaching pay will now be $54,150 a year.



Also included in the compensation plan was the approval of the funding for the Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA) provided to eligible teachers by the Texas Education Agency to be considered as Teacher Retirement System (TRS) creditable compensation.

CISD explained that the Teacher Incentive Allotment will be dispersed to the District’s ten National Board-Certified teachers and will also be utilized for training and support of the system, administrative expenses, and professional development. Twenty additional CISD teachers will begin the National Board Certification process this year.

“Our teachers and staff have not waivered through the challenges brought by the pandemic,” said Sergio Coronado, CISD Board President, ” We are pleased to be able to increase their compensation for working so hard for our children.”

