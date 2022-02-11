EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Canutillo Independent School District will welcome long-standing elementary school educator and administrator, Dr. AnaElisa Lee, to her new role as Principal of Jose H. Damian Elementary School (JDE).

Canutillo ISD officials said she is elated to join the district and eager to take the helm and lead her campus by manifesting a student-centric culture amongst her team.

Canutillo ISD has always been a district I admire. I have been amazed at how much current administrators, teachers, and executives advocate for this District, and how happy they are to serve this community. I am pleased to join in this advocacy for the benefit of CISD students. I am thrilled to serve this community and be part of a group of professionals who go above and beyond for the sake of students. Dr. AnaElisa Lee, principal, jose h. damian elementary

Dr. Lee began her career as an educator in 2007 as a fourth-grade teacher and later went on to teach third and fourth grade as well as serve as a campus teaching coach.

In 2016, she was appointed to her first assistant principal role at Whitaker Elementary for five years. Most recently she served as assistant principal at Tom Lea Elementary, according to Canutillo ISD officials.

The latest JDE principal has earned notable accolades for her commitment to her craft as a teacher and administrator. In 2015, Dr. Lee was named Teacher of the Year for her campus, and a top-five elementary teacher of the year finalist. Most recently, she was selected as Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association’s 2022 Assistant Principal of the Year for Region 19.

As an immigrant who came to this country at the end of sixth grade, having to learn a new language and a new way of life, I am happy that I get to serve students who might need inspiration and encouragement, just as I did. I am grateful for every opportunity I have in this profession to make a difference in the lives of children and stir up the motivation to look beyond their scope of vision. DR. ANAELISA LEE

Dr. Lee received a Bachelor in Business Management from the University of Phoenix and in 2008 earned a master’s in education from The University of Texas at El Paso. She went on to further her education by obtaining a doctoral degree in Education Policy, Leadership, and Management from Walden University and successfully completed a superintendent certification program at UTEP.

