EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Canutillo Independent School District Board of Trustees is now accepting applications from qualified candidates who are interested in filling an upcoming vacancy on the Board.

Trustee Sergio Coronado will submit his resignation from the Board by Dec. 31 following his election to the El Paso County Commissioners Court. The deadline to submit an application for consideration is Jan. 20, 2023. Applications are available online here.

To be eligible for consideration, candidates must:

Be a registered voter

Be a resident of the District for the last 6 months and Texas for the last 12 months

Have not been deemed partially or fully mentally incapacitated by the courts

Have not been convicted of a felony

Applicants will be asked to submit proof of voter registration, a valid Texas ID, a resume of qualifications and a 500-word statement of philosophy on board service and their commitment as a Trustee.

Candidates will be interviewed by the Board in February before making an appointment. The appointee will fill the remainder of the unexpired term through November 2024.

For more information, please contact Jessica Martinez at jemartinez@canutillo-isd.org or call 915.877.744