EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Canutillo Independent School District Board of Trustees approved an additional four leave days for their teachers and staff.

This came as a proposition after two-and-a-half years that have been extremely stressful for educators during the pandemic.

Canutillo ISD spokesperson Gustavo Reveles explained this incentive is meant to enable teachers and staff to take some time off if they feel overwhelmed.

“Sometimes taking a day off to go to the doctor, or for mental health issues, should not impact your livelihood or your bank of days off that you have as a benefit that we already provide,” said Reveles.

Earlier this summer, Canutillo ISD approved a 3% raise for all teachers, Reveles said, and this is supposed to be an additional incentive to both retain their educators but also attract more due to the nation-wide shortage.

The additional four days will be added to staff and teachers with the beginning of the new school year.

“Teachers are doing a wonderful job. Our students are meeting expectations, so therefore we need to make sure we are meeting all the needs of our employees,” said Reveles.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store