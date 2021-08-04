Canutillo ISD appoints inaugural elementary curriculum coordinator

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Canutillo Independent School District is welcoming a new member to its Curriculum and Instruction Department.

Laura Schenk has been appointed as the inaugural Elementary Curriculum Coordinator, who will provide district-wide leadership and management of the elementary school curriculum.

Schenk will also oversee the instructional programs for all student populations including at-risk, dyselexic, and students with or without disabilities who are eligible for services.

Part of the role will be to ensure educational services are designed equitably across all strata of student populations by using science-based research on instructional strategies, techniques, and procedures.

“I am humbled and excited to serve our learning community in the new role as the Elementary Curriculum Coordinator,” Schenk said.

Schenk holds a Master’s of Education in Curriculum and Instruction with a focus on technology from the University of Texas at El Paso that includes certifications in elementary early childhood and elementary self-contained grades PreK through 6th. She has more than 24 years experience delivering instruction for primary and secondary grade level students, as well as extensive experience in dual language, gifted and talented education, and facilitating teacher training programs.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.