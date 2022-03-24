Northwest Early College High School Class of 2024 partnering with the GotSneakers to fundraise and improve this environmental issue and help people in need.

Canutillo, TX (KTSM) – According to GotSneakers, a sneaker recycling organization, at least 200 million pairs of shoes and sneakers end up in landfills each year in the United States, while more than 600 million people worldwide don’t own a pair of shoes.

Additionally, shoes in landfills can take 30 to 40 years to decompose which contributes to harmful chemical emissions into the air.

Northwest Early College High School Class of 2024, part of Canutillo Independent School District (CISD), are partnering with the GotSneakers to fundraise and improve this environmental issue and help people in need.

The NWECHS Class of 2024 is calling on the community to donate any used sneakers, any condition, to support this worthy cause. Sneakers can be dropped off at the Canutillo ISD Central Office, 7965 Artcraft Rd. or at any District campus in the front office drop-off box from now until April 1.

The class officers were eager to give back through their fundraising efforts and conducted research, made presentations and did all the work necessary to set the campaign in motion.



As we contemplated ways to raise money for our students, it was important to the class officers that the class continue to practice our school’s core values of community service and social responsibility. The GotSneakers fundraiser is a great way to not only raise money but to be good citizens to those in need while helping our environment. Dr. Alisia Muir, NWECHS teacher/ class sponsor

All reusable sneakers from the GotSneakers sneaker drive fundraiser program are recirculated to secondhand markets so people can access quality, pre-owned footwear at affordable prices. All heavily used and damaged footwear is recycled to reuse materials or to convert waste into new energy.

To date, GotSneakers has stopped 75 million pounds of CO2 from entering the atmosphere and has recycled and reused 2.5 million pairs of shoes. To learn more about the program, visit gotsneakers.com

