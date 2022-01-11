Canutillo ISD a finalist for H-E-B honors

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Canutillo Independent School District is a finalist for H-E-B’s annual Excellence in Education Awards program and could compete for more cash prizes.

H-E-B announced Tuesday that eight school districts and five early childhood facilities have been selected. H-E-B is also recognizing five public school boards to highlight the importance of strong leadership at the board level.

Since the program’s inception, officials at H-E-B say they’ve awarded more than $12 million in funding to benefit outstanding Texas public schools. This year, H-E-B will award a total of $82,500 to the finalists and school boards, who will go on to compete for even greater cash prizes at the statewide level.

Each finalist in the district and early childhood categories, as well as the five recognized school boards, will receive $5,000; the three finalists in the small district category will receive $2,500.

The 2022 school district and early childhood finalists, as well as recognized school boards, are as follows:

LARGE SCHOOL DISTRICTS

United ISD —Laredo, Texas

McAllen ISD — McAllen, Texas

Pasadena ISD — Pasadena, Texas

Klein ISD — Klein, Texas

Wylie ISD — Wylie, Texas

SMALL SCHOOL DISTRICTS

Medina Valley — Castroville, Texas

Canutillo ISD — El Paso, Texas

Kerrville ISD – Kerrville, Texas

EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION FACILITIES

Lone Star Early Childhood Center/New Braunfels ISD — New Braunfels, Texas

Bryan’s House – Dallas, Texas

Melinda Webb School – Houston, Texas

Austin Achieve Public Schools – Austin, Texas

Small Steps Nurturing Center – Houston, Texas

SCHOOL BOARD FINALISTS

North East ISD – San Antonio, Texas

Alvin ISD — Alvin, Texas

Allen ISD — Allen, Texas

Frisco ISD – Frisco, Texas

McAllen ISD – McAllen, Texas

To determine overall statewide winners, a panel of judges visits each district, early childhood facility and school board, tours campuses and talks with administration, staff, parents, and community members.

Winners will be announced at the H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards ceremony on April 30 at the Fairmont Hotel in Austin. The winning large district will receive $100,000; the winning small district $50,000. An early childhood facility will receive $25,000. If selected, one or more school boards will receive up to a total of $25,000.

Forty teacher and principal finalists will be announced in February and March during a series of surprise visits to schools and classrooms across Texas.

