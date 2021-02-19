Canutillo Independent School District to receive 50 air purifiers for classrooms

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Helen of Troy in El Paso will be donating 50 Honeywell HEPA Certified air purifiers to the Canutillo Independent School District (CISD) next week.

The air purifiers will be used in classrooms to help with indoor air purification, providing cleaner air for students as they return to the classrooms.

Superintendent Dr. Pedro Galaviz, Middle School Principal Mr. Christopher Judge, as well as Helen of Troy’s SVP, Genreal Counsel and wife of Mr. Christopher Judge, Tessa Judge, will be onsite as the air purifiers are set up across classrooms.

Helen of Troy is a leading global consumer products company.