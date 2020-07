El Paso, TX (KTSM)— A vigil for Pfc. Vanessa Guillen who disappeared on Fort Hood back in April is expected to take place Thursday at 6:30 pm at Tobin Park in Northeast El Paso.

As KTSM previously reported, 20-year-old Vanessa Guillen was last seen April 22nd at Fort Hood. The next day she was reported missing.

Announcement of the vigil comes one day after one of the suspects in Guillen’s disappearance was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.