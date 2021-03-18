Can Mexican nationals get vaccinated in El Paso with border restrictions extended?

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Non-essential travel is still restricted at the U.S.-Mexico border and will continue to be until at least April 21 in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Border travel has been restricted since March 2020, with Homeland Security tweeting about the extension on Thursday.

To prevent the further spread of COVID-19, and in coordination with our partners in Canada and Mexico, the United States is extending the restrictions on non-essential travel at our land borders through April 21, while ensuring continued flows of essential trade and travel. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) March 18, 2021

Essential travel does include medical treatment. Now that the COVID-19 vaccine is available in El Paso, Mexican nationals may be able to cross to get vaccinated. According to the City of El Paso, Texas does not have residency requirements for getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

However, Customs and Border Protection officers make the decision on a case-by-case basis on who is allowed to cross.

“CBP Officers make the final determination of each traveler’s admissibility into the U.S. at the port of entry based on the facts and circumstances known to the officers at the time of inspection,” read an email sent to KTSM 9 News by Roger Maier, spokesperson for U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Mexican National Francisco Jaquez told KTSM he and his wife want to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but have been unable to get it in Juarez. He explained that very few people in Juarez have been able to get vaccinated and said he may try to register in El Paso since he has a tourist visa to cross. He said he believes that he may be unable to cross from Juarez to El Paso, as he has been unable to for the past year due to travel restrictions.

“I would really, really hate to (wait) one hour at the border and just suddenly get rejected, that would be really frustrating,” said Jaquez.

KTSM 9 News spoke with Omar Terrazas after he crossed the Paso Del Norte International Bridge on Thursday. Terrazas explained that he is an American citizen but lives in both El Paso and Juarez. He was crossing from Juarez to El Paso on Thursday to get the COVID-19 vaccine with his wife.

Terrazas said he is allowed to cross since he is an American citizen and has had no issues crossing while the border has been restricted.

“They always ask you why you’re crossing, and I just answered what it is today. I said, “I’m going to the Coliseum for the vaccine,’ and that’s totally OK,” said Terrazas.

Maier told KTSM that documentation about your appointment would be an important thing to have with you when trying to cross into the United States to make it easier to cross.