California man killed in Hudspeth County crash

HUDSPETH Co., Texas (KTSM) — A 36-year-old California man was killed in a crash involving two semi-trucks late Saturday night in Hudspeth County.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety officials, Kulwinder Singh, 36, from Van Nuys, California was driving east on I-10, about 10 miles east of Sierra Blanca when he came up behind another semi-truck around 10:50 p.m. Saturday night.

For unknown reasons, Singh slammed into the back of the second semi-truck driven by Reymundo Tejada, 56, also of Van Nuys, California.

Singh’s semi-truck caught fire, trapping him inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Tejada was not severely injured and is said to be in stable condition.

Crews worked for several hours overnight to clear crash debris from the eastbound lanes of I-10. Failure to control speed on Singh’s part was cited as a factor in the crash. The Texas DPS is investigating.