C.A.R.E. Coalition hosts carpool cinema at El Paso County Coliseum in honor of Black History Month

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The Coalition on Anti Racism Education (C.A.R.E.), a new advocacy group run by black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC), will be hosting a carpool cinema at the El Paso County Coliseum.

The group is showing The Hate U Give (2018) and Us (2019) on Feb. 27.

Showtimes for The Hate U Give will begin at 7:00 p.m. and at 10:00 p.m. for Us.

These two films were created by African American writers and star black actors.

General admission is $25 per vehicle and $30 for VIP parking, which includes the first two rows; one ticket per movie.

Tickets can be purchased at universe.com or on the same day of the show at Coliseum Box Office.

In addition to celebrating Black History Month, the C.A.R.E. Coalition is also hosting this event to provide community aid and domestic violence awareness.

A portion of the proceeds of this event will go to Dame La Mano, a crisis pregnancy center; Reynold’s Home, a homeless women’s and children’s center; and Villa Maria, a single women’s transitional home.

All three groups will address the audience 10 minutes before showtime and host booths throughout the show for anyone looking to gather more information on the resources they provide.

Food trucks will be selling food and beverage on premises.



For more information, email the C.A.R.E. Coalition at care915@gmail.com or on Instagram at @carecoalition915.