Business development center offers guidance for local entrepreneurs looking to start up a business

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A business development service in El Paso is helping local entrepreneurs realize their dreams of owning their own business.

The El Paso Small Business Development Center provides consultation for up and coming entrepreneurs. The center said it also helps existing businesses expand.

This applies to El Pasoans looking to start-up, expand, or franchise businesses.

Business advisors at SBDC said they help clients in a pro-active way, meaning they encourage them to look at different angles such as the marketing standpoint, or the HR perspective.

“We look into the project itself to see if it’s feasible or not and basically we will help an individual,” said Armando Limon, a Senior Business Advisor with SBDC. “If your idea is on paper, we’ll go ahead and take that project, let you know from the get-go if this is a feasible project. Is this the right time to go into the market with this particular project. If it is we basically will hold your hand every step of the way.”

SBDC said it offers free consultation and services for up and coming business owners.

You can find out more information about starting a business by clicking here.