Bus crash on I-10 leaves 1 dead, 3 seriously injured

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was killed in a bus crash that happened early Saturday on Interstate 10 East, police said.

According to the El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigations Unit, there were also several injuries, including three people who were taken to local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened at I-10 East and Executive before 3 a.m. and involved a bus and a passenger car. STI said the victim who died was in the car.

Police said investigators remain on the scene and that as of 7:50 a.m., they expect I-10 to be closed at least three more hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

