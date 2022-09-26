EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Burlington Stores announced that it will open a new location in El Paso this fall.

The store will be located at Eastlake Marketplace, 13371-2 Eastlake Boulevard.

The company did not announce a specific opening date.

Burlington is a major “off-price” retailer with 877 stores in 46 states and Puerto Rico. The company has 94 stores in Texas.

Anyone interested in working at the new store can visit BurlingtonStores.jobs.

