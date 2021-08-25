Burglar gets machete to his face after homeowner catches him in the act

A burglary suspect was seriously injured In a confrontation with the victim of the home he broke into. Photo by KTSM Photojournalist Andres Martinez.

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – A 22-year-old man attempting to burglarize a home sustained injuries to his face on Wednesday, after the homeowner, armed with a machete, struck the man cutting his face multiple times.

The intruder has been identified as Carlos Esteban Villaescusa, 22, and remains in the hospital for those injuries.

The incident happened at the 2600 block of Fillmore, August 25, around 4:15 in the morning.

According to police, the homeowner reported being woken up by the sound of glass breaking. As the homeowner went to investigate he saw Villaescusa holding a metal rod, breaking the front windows of the house.

Villaescusa ran from the officers when they arrived from the scene but was arrested shortly after jumping into the backyard of another home.

During the investigation, police say the 22-year-old man had trespassed into another residence on the same block breaking the front windows of that other home.

Once Villaescusa is released from the hospital he will be booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

