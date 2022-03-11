EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The first full week of March is known as ‘Women in Construction Week.’ It is meant to highlight all the women in an industry that is traditionally dominated by men.

Megan Harris, owner of Home Trends Roofing and Construction, is one of few women here in El Paso who owns her own construction company.

Harris’ career began in real estate with Saratoga home and she credits them for getting her foot in the door with this industry. She was able to learn different areas of construction and what goes into making a house a home.

She ended up developing a love for the business and decided to open up a brokerage firm of her own. She wanted to be able to give people the home that they wanted while having the control of how she wanted things done.

“From there started flipping homes and saw the dos and don’ts of construction, you know you want to be proud of what you end of delivering and the end result of a flip.”

Harris has worked with a few other women in the borderland in the construction business but says that there is a difference between those who have an interest and those who actually do it.

“When I say doing construction I’ve seen them paint properties I’ve seen them actually dry wall and texture so its one thing to own a construction company but its one thing to know construction.”

Because Harris has been underestimated by other men in the industry, she is making it a point to be the one who encourages other women join it. She wants them to know that if this is a dream of there’s to not let others spoil it and should be able to do it.

“I want to be that person to tell them you should because if its your dream then do what it takes to make your dream if it is to help people, if it is to build things if it is to be in construction.”

