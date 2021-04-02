Budweiser Select cans featuring Chihuahuas logo will be in stores starting Saturday

This is the second time the Chihuahuas logo has been featured on a Budweiser can

by: Patricia L. Garcia

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Starting Saturday, a limited-edition 25-ounce Budweiser Select can featuring the Chihuahuas “EP” logo will be distributed in El Paso stores.

The can features the Chihuahuas gray and white EP logo.

This is the second time the Chihuahuas and L&F Distributors release a Budweiser can featuring a Chihuahuas logo. In February, the Chihuahuas became the first Minor League Baseball team to be showcased on a Budweiser can.

Nick LaMantia, general manager of L&F West, said it’s extremely rare for Anheuser-Busch to localize a label. “We started planning this in late 2020 and can’t wait to see this can in the ballpark and in stores throughout El Paso.”

Chihuahuas Opening Day is slated for May 13 versus the Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies affiliate).

