Brothers arrested in connection to December murder

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Two brothers wanted in connection to the December 2020 murder of 27-year old Julio Minjares were captured, that’s according to the El Paso Police Department.

The brothers, 24-year old Randy Alexander Martel and 26-year old Christopher Rick Martel of the 900 block of Duskin Dr. in El Paso, were captured in Carrollton, Texas Monday evening after a routine traffic stop for speeding.

The Martel brothers remain in custody in the Dallas County and are awaiting extradition.

Once extradited, the brothers will be booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility, each on a $1 million bond.

As we’ve reported, the murder happened around 2:20 a.m. mid December in the 10500 block of Ashwood Drive near Eastwood Middle School. According to police, Minjares was at the home earlier in the night when he got into a fight with people at the duplex.

He left the home and returned later with three of his friends. The group began fighting with those who were at the home again and Minjares was shot and died at the scene from his injuries.