Brothers arrested after allegedly pointing rifles at man in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two brothers are in custody Wednesday after an alleged aggravated assault involving rifles in an East El Paso neighborhood.

El Paso Police Department (EPPD) Officers from the Pebble Hills Regional Command Center responded to a ‘subject with a gun’ call along the 12100 block of Jose Cisneros. As officers were on the way, the call was changed to ‘shots fired.’

The preliminary investigation determined that both Damian and Jaime drove up to the address on Jose Cisneros, where the victim was in the residence’s front yard. Both brothers confronted the victim and threatened him by pointing the rifles at the victim. The victim, along with other individuals, ran for safety inside a residence. El paso police department

EPPD officials say that their officers found Damian at Gateway West and Lomaland and took him into custody.

Police add that Jaime was taken into custody after he allegedly ran and resisted arrest at Montwood

and Trawood.

Both brothers were brought before Judge Reyes, who issued a 250,000 bail.

Police say that 20-year-old Hernandez had three outstanding traffic warrants and was charged with Aggravated Assault.

Additionally, 26-year-old Hernandez had five outstanding criminal warrants, five outstanding traffic warrants, and was charged with Evading Arrest or Detention, Resist Arrest, Search or Transport, Possession of Marijuana over two ounces but under 4 ounces, and Possession of a controlled substance over two grams but under 4grams.

Officials add that both remain at the El Paso County Detention Facility.

